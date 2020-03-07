UrduPoint.com
Stormy Weather Halts Malaysia Open Golf

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Stormy weather halts Malaysia Open golf

The third round of the Malaysia Open golf tournament was halted Saturday due to stormy weather and postponed to the following day, with Australia's Andrew Dodt retaining his lead

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The third round of the Malaysia Open golf tournament was halted Saturday due to stormy weather and postponed to the following day, with Australia's Andrew Dodt retaining his lead.

Sunday will remain the final day of the competition despite the delay, meaning the event has been reduced to 54 holes instead of the usual 72.

Storms have repeatedly interrupted play this week and on Saturday the action was abandoned even before the whole field could tee off.

"As a result of the delays and disruptions we have suffered, we have taken the decision to reduce the tournament to 54 holes," said Asian Tour director Fritz Katzengruber.

As it stands, Dodt has a two-day total of 13-under-par 131, holding a one-shot lead over China's Liu Yanwei.

American duo Jarin Todd and Trevor Simsby are trailing the leader by two shots.

Dodt, who fired 63 and 68 in the first two rounds, is seeking his fourth Asian Tour title.

The $1 million tournament is making a return following a four-year absence, even as many sporting events are cancelled worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers have put in place precautionary measures including temperature checks for players and spectators.

