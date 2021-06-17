UrduPoint.com
Stradivarius's Record Bid Foiled As Subjectivist Wins Ascot Gold Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Stradivarius's record bid foiled as Subjectivist wins Ascot Gold Cup

Stradivarius's bid to emulate Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories ended in disappointment on Thursday as Subjectivist prevailed in Royal Ascot's flagship race

Ascot, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Stradivarius's bid to emulate Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories ended in disappointment on Thursday as Subjectivist prevailed in Royal Ascot's flagship race.

Subjectivist, ridden by 50-year-old Irishman Joe Fanning, gave England-based Scottish trainer Mark Johnston his fourth win in the race.

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori met trouble entering the finishing straight, being blocked.

Even when the Italian got the three-time winner out in the clear he had too much ground to make up and finished fourth.

