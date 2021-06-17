Stradivarius's bid to emulate Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories ended in disappointment on Thursday as Subjectivist prevailed in Royal Ascot's flagship race

Ascot, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Stradivarius's bid to emulate Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories ended in disappointment on Thursday as Subjectivist prevailed in Royal Ascot's flagship race.

Subjectivist, ridden by 50-year-old Irishman Joe Fanning, gave England-based Scottish trainer Mark Johnston his fourth win in the race.

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori met trouble entering the finishing straight, being blocked.

Even when the Italian got the three-time winner out in the clear he had too much ground to make up and finished fourth.