Stranded foreign climbers at Gasherbrum peaks rescued, shifted to CMH Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two foreign climbers stranded at two different Gasherbrum peaks have been rescued and shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for necessary treatment, Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Monday.

Dr. Francesco Cassardo of Italy was stranded at Gasherbrum VII (6,995 metre), while Russian mountaineer Konstantin Sidorov was stuck at Gasherbrum-II (8,035 metre).

"Denis Urubko, Don Bowie, Janusz Adamski and Jarek Zdanowicz did a great job in reaching the stranded climber Dr. Francesco Cassardo of Italy at the height of around 6300 metre. They, along with the Italian Cala Cimenti managed to bring down the climber yesterday evening to Camp-I of Gasherbrum-VII," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement.

He said two helicopters took off from Skardu and reached Camp-I (5910m) of G Gasherbrum VII.

The evacuation of Italian climber, he said became possible due to better weather conditions. "The formation managed to land at the site and evacuated Francesco to CMH in Skardu," he added.

He said that Russian climber, who had embarked to scale Gasherbrum-II was also evacuated from Camp-I.

Located at the northeastern end of the Baltoro Glacier in Himalaya's Karakoram range; Gasherbrum is a group of peaks, consisting of 10 mountains.

Five of world's 14 highest peaks (above 8,000m) are in Pakistan. The Gasherbrum group contains three of these above 8,000m peaks , including the Broad Peak. Every year a large number of mountaineers attempt to scale these peaks. Earlier this month, a group of mountaineers, comprising South Korea's Hong Bin Kim and Cho Cheol Hee, and Nepalese Sherpa Pechhumbe summited Gasherbrum I (8068m).