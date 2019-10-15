Strasburg dominates as Nationals lead series 3-0

Stephen Strasburg pitched seven shutout innings to put the Washington Nationals on the brink of their first World Series appearance after clobbering the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Monday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Stephen Strasburg pitched seven shutout innings to put the Washington Nationals on the brink of their first World Series appearance after clobbering the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Monday.

Strasburg struck out 12, allowed just one run and veteran Howie Kendrick drove in three runs for the Nationals, who seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

"It has been special to see what he is doing," second baseman Kendrick said of Strasburg.

After the game, Strasburg was mobbed by his teammates in a dugout celebration.

"I am not much of a hugger but they kind of surrounded me. so I kind of had to take it," Strasburg joked.

The Nationals can sweep the series in four straight with a win at home on Tuesday.

The Nationals are one of two current Major League Baseball teams -- along with the Seattle Mariners -- to have never played in the World Series.

The franchise was based in Montreal, Canada and known as the Expos for the first 36 years of its existence.

"It's a little surreal and I think that's why it's important that we don't look too far ahead," said pitcher Sean Doolittle about being one victory away from their first World Series.

Strasburg now has a 1.10 ERA over seven career playoff appearances, four of which have come in these playoffs.

The offensively challenged Cardinals have scored just two runs in the series and the Nationals starting pitchers Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Strasburg have not given up an earned run in 21 2/3 innings of the NLCS. Sanchez and Scherzer flirted with no-hitters in the first two games.

The Nationals have used a mix of young guns and experienced vets for their October success.

Kendrick tied a league championship series record with three doubles on Monday. Kendrick's grand slam in game five of the NL Division Series was the deciding blow in a thrilling rally to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.