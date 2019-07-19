UrduPoint.com
Strasburg Shines At The Plate As Nationals Beat Braves

Fri 19th July 2019

Strasburg shines at the plate as Nationals beat Braves

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg carried the load for the Washington Nationals by driving in five runs and striking out seven batters in a 13-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pitcher Stephen Strasburg carried the load for the Washington Nationals by driving in five runs and striking out seven batters in a 13-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Right-hander Strasburg recorded his 12th win of the Major League Baseball season as he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed just three runs on eight hits.

He also blasted a three-run home run for the fourth dinger of his career.

The 420-foot homer was his first of the season and capped the Nationals' eight-run, third-inning explosion.

He went three-for-three at the plate on the night, becoming the first Nationals pitcher to drive in five runs in a contest.

The Nationals have won 14 of their last 18 games and stretched Atlanta's losing streak to three games.

