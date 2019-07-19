Strasburg shines at the plate as Nationals beat Braves

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg carried the load for the Washington Nationals by driving in five runs and striking out seven batters in a 13-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pitcher Stephen Strasburg carried the load for the Washington Nationals by driving in five runs and striking out seven batters in a 13-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Right-hander Strasburg recorded his 12th win of the Major League Baseball season as he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed just three runs on eight hits.

He also blasted a three-run home run for the fourth dinger of his career.

The 420-foot homer was his first of the season and capped the Nationals' eight-run, third-inning explosion.

He went three-for-three at the plate on the night, becoming the first Nationals pitcher to drive in five runs in a contest.

The Nationals have won 14 of their last 18 games and stretched Atlanta's losing streak to three games.