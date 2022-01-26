UrduPoint.com

Strasser Takes Third World Cup Win As Pinturault Drops Out Again

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Schladming, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :German skier Linus Strasser won the last slalom on the World Cup programme before the Olympic Games, in Schladming on Tuesday but it was another evening in "hell" for Frenchman Alexis Pinturault who dropped out on the first run.

Strasser, 29, was ony fifth after the first run but came through strongly to take top spot, helped significantly by midpoint leader Kristoffer Jakobsen failing to complete his second run.

It was the third World Cup win of Strasser's career and his second in slalom following his victory in Zagreb last year.

Strasser finished just 0.03secs ahead of the Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who collected his first ever podium in slalom.

The Austrian Manuel Feller, returning after being out of action with Covid-19, produced a remarkable second run to rise from 28th after the first run to finish third.

The Norwegian Lucas Braathen, who came in 12th, retains the lead in the discipline standings, where the top eight are separated by fewer than 100 points.

Pinturault, however, who was overall World Cup champion last year, suffered a further setback, failing to complete his first run. It was the fourth time in six slaloms this winter that he has dropped out.

The Frenchman, who is looking to win his first individual gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, also dropped out in Kitzbuehel on Saturday.

"Each time I arrive in a new race, I change my state of mind, but the results are not better for all that and feed this hell," Pinturault said after his failed run.

"The situation is far from easy. After a while there are doubts and doubt is the enemy of the athlete.

"Without confidence I feel less liberated when I ski, I am less able to take risks." The 30-year-old, however, struck a note of optimism as he looked ahead to Beijing.

"At the Games it can't be worse than what I'm doing right now. The Games are a different universe, where there are surprises.

"Anyone can try their luck, feel comfortable, and be on the podium."The Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on February 4.

