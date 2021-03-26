Streaming service DAZN wins Serie A football broadcast rights

Streaming service DAZN was on Friday awarded the rights to broadcast Italy's Serie A football for the next three seasons, a league source confirmed.

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Streaming service DAZN was on Friday awarded the rights to broadcast Italy's Serie A football for the next three seasons, a league source confirmed.

DAZN offered 840 million Euros ($990 million) per year for the the 2021-2024 period, and their offer was preferred to that of satellite television group Sky, the current broadcaster.