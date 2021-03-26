UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Streaming Service DAZN Wins Serie A Football Broadcast Rights

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:28 PM

Streaming service DAZN wins Serie A football broadcast rights

Streaming service DAZN was on Friday awarded the rights to broadcast Italy's Serie A football for the next three seasons, a league source confirmed.

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Streaming service DAZN was on Friday awarded the rights to broadcast Italy's Serie A football for the next three seasons, a league source confirmed.

DAZN offered 840 million Euros ($990 million) per year for the the 2021-2024 period, and their offer was preferred to that of satellite television group Sky, the current broadcaster.

Related Topics

Football Italy TV Million

Recent Stories

Cambridge has agreed to reschedule O level exams: ..

3 minutes ago

US spending and income declined in February as sti ..

3 minutes ago

Tanzania's Magufuli laid to rest after mysterious ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Needs to Develop Cooperation in Information ..

7 minutes ago

City police bust four-member gang of robbers

7 minutes ago

Putin Sees Many Potential Security Threats in Info ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.