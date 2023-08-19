Open Menu

Street Child Football Team Members Visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Street Child Team of the Muslim Hands NGO, which won the second position in the Youth Largest Football Tournament, Norway Cup 2023, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed welcomed the team members.

An event was jointly held by the SCCI and the Muslim Hands NGO to encourage the runner-up team. The SCCI vice president congratulated all players of the team and paid tribute to Muslim Hands, team management and players.

Country Director Muslim Hands Ziaul Noor thanked SCCI VP Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, former chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhar and Sialkot business community.

