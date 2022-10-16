UrduPoint.com

Street Child Football WC: Pakistan Finishes As Runner-up

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan put up a valiant show in the Street Child Football World Cup U-16 but was unlucky to get over the line in the final, conceding a 4-3 defeat on a penalty shoot-out to Egypt in Qatar on late Saturday.

It was a gripping clash between the two sides as, despite several attacking moves at each other's post, they remained unable to score any goal till the end of the second half.

Earlier, Pakistan outwitted Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal on a penalty shoot-out to advance to the final. They had edged passed Tanzania 2-1 in a nail-biting quarterfinal. Pakistan's Tufail Shinwari, Mohammad Junaid and Abdul Wahab displayed stunning performances in the event to see their side moving to the final. This is Pakistan's highest position in the event after 2014 when they finished third.

More Stories From Sports

