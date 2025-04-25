Street Children football training concludes

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), in partnership with the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), Friday wrapped up a five-day initiative titled “Rehabilitation of Street Children through Football,” held from April 21 to 25 here at the National Skills University (NSU)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), in partnership with the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), Friday wrapped up a five-day initiative titled “Rehabilitation of Street Children through Football,” held from April 21 to 25 here at the National Skills University (NSU).

The event brought together over 60 children from underserved areas of the capital, offering them a unique blend of football training, emotional support, medical check-ups, and life skills development. The initiative aimed to promote social reintegration, healthy lifestyles, and informal education for vulnerable youth.

The closing ceremony was graced by Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, who attended as the Chief Guest. The ceremony also saw the presence of prominent civil society members, educationists, community leaders, and international partners.

The minister lauded the efforts of PNCU in organizing the event, highlighting its focus on vulnerable and marginalized segments of society.

Aftab Muhammad Khan, Secretary General of the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO & ICESCO, emphasized the role of sports as a powerful enabler that impacts various Sustainable Development Goals. He expressed gratitude to the government, ICESCO, and other partners for their support and thanked the Minister of State for attending the event.

He described the camp as a prime example of teamwork, gender equality, social inclusion, character building, and empowerment. He also encouraged the children to keep learning, playing, and believing in their dreams.

This camp stands as a model for inclusive youth development, reinforcing Pakistan’s and ICESCO’s shared commitment to education, empowerment, and hope—one goal at a time.