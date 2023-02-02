Street Children Martial Arts Camp concluded

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The month-long street children martial arts camp, organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association and Rana Federation, concluded here on Thursday.

Senior Vice President Olympic Haroon Zafar, President KP Judo Association and Director Media Judo Federation Masood Ahmed, Coach Bushra Afridi, Principal Peshawar Model Nasir Bagh Branch and others were present on this occasion.

President of KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah said in the closing ceremony that during the camp, basic training in martial arts was provided to over hundred children.

He appreciated the association for holding such camps in which upcoming youngsters turned up and learnt much regarding judo. He said preparation for the forthcoming 34th National Games would also be made and soon camps would be set up for different games.

Aqil Shah said that such steps would be taken to promote the game in the province.

Later, he distributed certificates among all the participants.