Strength And Conditioning Badminton Training Camp In Full Swing

Muhammad Rameez Published August 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :With the support of Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Strength and Conditioning Badminton training camp is going on in Peshawar in which Najeeb Ullah Khattak, a qualified sports conditioning experts from Islamabad is imparting training to players.

Najeeb Ullah Khattak is imparting strength and conditioning modern skills and techniques to the players with the aim to up boot their overall skills in a modern way.

MPA Malik Wajidullah graced the occasion as chief guest with two international coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad, players and officials were also present.

The badminton players from U16 to U21 and position holders and national ranking players are also part of the Strength and Conditioning Training Camps. Coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah are also introducing the basic techniques of badminton to the participating players. Najeeb Khattak said that awareness of physical fitness and sports nutrition is important for athletes.

"If they focus on fitness and nutrition along with sports, their abilities will increase," Najeeb Ullah told APP. Coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah in their short speeches said that the aim of the players' training is to improve their game accordingly with more strength and abilities.

Najeeb Ullah said that proper diet is key to achieving proper strength so that they can improve their game and bring the name of the province and Pakistan to light at the national and international levels.

Najeeb Ullah appreciated Director General Sports Khalid Khan for his efforts at the grassroots level because young talent in the games are coming forward. Hayatullah said that Peshawar Sports Complex has modern badminton court facilities while Hayatabad Sports Complex and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex could hold international events because of the existing international standard facilities for the badminton.

He said one can hold both men and women international events at one time which is a unique honor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Director General Sports Khalid Khan and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and former KP Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah visited the camp and met the players and observed the training being given to them. He said that the camp will increase the skills of the players, which will help them advance at the national and international level in an appropriate manner.

