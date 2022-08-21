Strength, Conditioning Badminton Training Camp ends in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The strength and conditioning badminton training camp Sunday ended under the aegis of Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here.

District Sports Officer Bannu Shafqatullah, Provincial Badminton Association Secretary Amjad Khan, National Coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah and other important personalities were present.

The closing ceremony of the Strength and Conditioning Badminton Training Camp in Peshawar Sports Complex continued for a week with 21 more national champion players participating. Najeeb Khattak lectured the players in the camp and taught them modern skills and techniques while coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah exposed the basic techniques of badminton.

Athletic coach Zafran Afridi imparted gym and physical exercises to all the participants. He also provided training and information to the players as well.

Talking to the media on this occasion, National Champion Murad Ali said"Awareness of physical fitness, sports nutrition is very important for the players." "If they pay attention to nutrition, their abilities will increase," he added. Coach Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah said that the aim of the players' training is to improve the players' game so that they can improve their game and bring the name of the province and Pakistan high at the national and international levels.