ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Men and Women Strength Lifting Championship 2022 will be played from June 25 at Strength Lifting Club Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

According to details, the entry would be free for all players and the categories to be contested in the event includes Juniors, Seniors, and Masters.

Punjab Strength Lifting Association was the Organizing Committee of the event and the managers meeting of referee course and teams would be held on June 25. The final entry of the teams would be collected till June 20.

Players from all divisions, district gyms, clubs and schools and colleges of Punjab can participate in the championship.

The highest weightlifter in the Strongest Junior, Senior and Master categories of the Championship would be awarded the title belt.