ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The First Punjab (Junior & Senior) Men & Women Strength Lifting Championship 2022 would be held on June 25 and 26 at the Strength Lifting Club Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

According to Organizing Secretary Aqeel Javed Butt, International Power-lifter, President Punjab Strength Lifting Association, the event was being organized by the Punjab Strength Lifting Association and competitions were going to be held in Two Hands Curling, Hack Lift, Incline Bench Press and different events of Strength lifting.

"The entry will be free for all players and competitions are going to be held in juniors, seniors and masters categories," he said.

He further said that a referee course and team management meeting would also be held during the event. "The final entry of the teams will be possible till June 20 and players from all divisions, district gyms, clubs and schools and colleges of Punjab can participate in this championship.""The highest weight lifting players in the Strongest Junior, Senior and Master categories of the Championship will be awarded with title belts," he said.