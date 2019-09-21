UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stricken Racing Driver Juan Manuel Correa Out Of Coma

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Stricken racing driver Juan Manuel Correa out of coma

American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa, injured in the Formula 2 Grand Prix crash that killed French Anthoine Hubert in late August, is out of an artificially induced coma, his team said on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa, injured in the Formula 2 Grand Prix crash that killed French Anthoine Hubert in late August, is out of an artificially induced coma, his team said on Saturday.

Correa, just 20, broke both his legs and suffered spinal injuries and acute respiratory failure before being placed in the induced coma.

The Quito born racer was travelling at 170 mph (270 kph) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on August 31 when a collision with Hubert's car left Correa needing an initial four hours of surgery at Liege hospital.

Correa, who grew up in Miami but is currently based in Barcelona, is now in "a race against time (for) major surgery in order to minimise risk of irreversible injuries," his team Sauber said.

"The medical priority for Juan Manuel now shifts from the lungs to the leg injuries that were sustained more than two weeks ago," the statement said.

The accident happened as Hubert hit a wall at Spa and smashed into Correa at high speed, flipping the American's Sauber junior team car upside down and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

Hubert, 22, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set up, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race and was the first driver to die at a Grand Prix since the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola in 1994.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Vehicle Car Died Liege Quito Barcelona Miami Belgium August From Race Renault

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

15 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

30 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

30 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

30 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

45 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.