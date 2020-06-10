US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will have six selections for his team under revised American selection criteria announced on Wednesday for September's scheduled showdown with Europe.

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will have six selections for his team under revised American selection criteria announced on Wednesday for September's scheduled showdown with Europe.

The PGA of America said six players instead of eight will earn automatic places in the lineup because of the cancellation of 11 US PGA Tour events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Americans are scheduled to entertain holders Europe on September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The points system in place since the start of 2019 will continue to be used to decide the US players.

Points will now be compiled through the BMW Championship on August 30, with Stricker announcing his six picks, rather than four as first planned, on September 2 or 3.

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria," Stricker said.