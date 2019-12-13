Strict security arrangements at National Stadium for test matches between Pak, Sri Lanka: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday said that foolproof security arrangement would be made during the event of Test Cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be held from December 19 to 23 after a gap of 10 years

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday said that foolproof security arrangement would be made during the event of Test Cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be held from December 19 to 23 after a gap of 10 years.

Talking to media after his visit to the National Stadium to inspect the arrangements, the Commissioner said that special measures were being taken to make the event a memorable one, according to a statement.

Iftikhar Shallwani said to welcome cricket heroes the city administration was going to celebrate the cricket events through Karachi Cricket Carnival.

He said surroundings of the National Stadium and different areas as well as roads and intersections of the metropolis would be decorated.

The Commissioner said that special parking arrangements were being made at Expo Centre, Sunday Bazar and Home Economics College ground. Shuttle service would be provided on the occasion to facilitate people.

Earlier, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani also held a detailed meeting to review the arrangements made for test matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Commissioner was briefed about the arrangements made for security, cleanliness, parking and other facilities at the National Stadium and outside the stadium.

He said that the test cricket had come back after a gap of ten years so it had a great importance for the country as well as for the city.

He said that Karachiites love cricket and were enthusiastic and curious to see their cricket heroes in action at the National Stadium and to welcome the Sri Lankan players in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (South) Syed Salahuddin, Deputy Commissioner (East) Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Managing Director KWSB Asadullah Khan, PCB representative and NSK General Manager Arshad Khan, senior officialsof Police, Pakistan Rangers and civic agencies attended the meeting.