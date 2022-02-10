UrduPoint.com

Strolz Repeats Father's Winning Feat In Olympic Men's Alpine Combined

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

Johannes Strolz of Austria repeated what his father did over three decades ago by winning the men's Alpine combined gold at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday

Strolz was placed fourth in the opening downhill, but he produced the fastest slalom run to win the title with a combined time of two minutes and 31.43 seconds.

The 29-year-old was once dropped by the Austrian team and did not go back until about a month ago.

Asked what he would have said when being told that he could win the gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics a year ago, he said, "Wake up. You are dreaming." "It's really a great moment for me, and I'm so thankful that I finally can live my dream and have this gold medal in my hands like my father did in 1988 in Calgary," he said.

When he was not in the Austrian outfit, he had to work as a traffic policeman and worked in his family's farm to fund his skiing career.

"The work I've put in besides skiing with the police, and preparing my own skis, and also at home - we have a little farm in the mountains, and it's always a lot of work in the summer during harvest," he said.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won a super-G bronze on Tuesday, finished 0.59 seconds slower than Strolz for a silver. Canada's James Crawford took a bronze in 2:32.11.

>