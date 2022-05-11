UrduPoint.com

Strong Measures Introduced To Ensure Transparency In Age-group Cricket

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Strong measures introduced to ensure transparency in age-group cricket

Approximately 3,000 U19 players undergo age verification tests in accordance with latest scientific method

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022) To provide a level playing field to all teenage cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board conducted age verification tests on as many as 2,976 players with the help of latest scientific techniques ahead of the City Cricket Association U19 50-over tournament, which begins on 21 May.

Top radiologists in the country were consulted and scientifically validated methods were used to radiologically estimate ages. In these tests – on which PKR 10million were spent – x-rays were conducted on multiple body joints to increase accuracy. These were then reviewed by leading radiologists. This was different from previous practice where only wrist x-ray were assessed.

It has been observed in the previous seasons that players have manipulated their ages to gain unfair advantage in the age-group competitions, which has not only hurt the spirit of the game but also put deserving teenage cricketers at a position of disadvantage, hampering their growth and development.

This initiative is part of PCB’s efforts to encourage teenage cricketers to declare correct biological ages when participating in the age-group tournaments, and follows an extensive activity it undertook in January to determine correct ages of the participants ahead of the U13 and U16 Cricket Association tournaments.

Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “The participation of overage players in age-group cricket is a menace and has proved to be detrimental in the growth and development of cricketers at young level.

“It was extremely important we took this profound step to inculcate transparency in the upcoming season. We have borne a significant cost for this extensive exercise as we remain committed to ensure credibility of our pathways cricket to produce Pakistan future stars.”

The PCB has also introduced lower age limit for the first time to discourage players from reducing their ages on the official documents. Players born on or after 1 September 2003 or before 1 September 2007 are eligible for the upcoming CCA U19 tournament, which will run from 21 May to 4 June.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Young Pakistani Rupee January May June September All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Top Tips For Travelling With Children

Top Tips For Travelling With Children

7 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ - The Best Gaming Device for PUBG Pr ..

Realme 9 Pro+ - The Best Gaming Device for PUBG Pros

11 minutes ago
 Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram han ..

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram handle

38 minutes ago
 Germany Says Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova ..

Germany Says Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to Take Part in G7 Meeting on ..

13 minutes ago
 16 Fesco officers promoted

16 Fesco officers promoted

13 minutes ago
 Minister visits repair work in Mahabat Khan Mosque ..

Minister visits repair work in Mahabat Khan Mosque

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.