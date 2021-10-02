UrduPoint.com

Strong Men Prepare To Wrestle In The Mud At Mythical Paris-Roubaix

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:10 PM

Strong men prepare to wrestle in the mud at mythical Paris-Roubaix

Compiègne, France, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The miles of mud and millions of cobblestones on the epic Paris-Roubaix one-day race on Sunday will be turned into a spectacular splatter-fest by heavy rain.

Rescheduled for October this year instead of April, Paris-Roubaix is a major date of the French sports Calendar with its 257-kilometre course including 55km of rough, cobblestone roads where the usual traffic is heavy farm vehicles and ambitious amateur cyclists.

In April, the wheat would usually be high in the fields of northern Picardy region but the October date means the sweeping fields will be exposed to winds that could make the race faster and potentially even more risky.

Given the wet and windy forecast, a young and powerful rider might be expected to win over the bone-shaking cobbles and the mud-slick country roads.

With that in mind the recent world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Olympic mountain-bike champion Tom Pidcock, who is young but slight, have been left at home by their teams.

But debutant Mathieu van der Poel appears to have the panache to win a race that his French cycling legend grandfather Raymond Poulidor rode a record 18 times.

"It'll be cool if it rains," said the 26-year-old Alpecin rider who proved his form when he finished in a small group just behind Alaphilippe in the world championships last week.

Remarkably for a race that finishes on the Franco-Belgian border there has been no rain on the race itself since 2002, but if it continues on Sunday it will make slippery the already treacherous, rough-hewn cobbles.

Much of the race is contested on tarmac but the 25 teams of seven riders will also endure 30 paved sections, each given a 1-5 star difficulty rating, that set the pulses racing for an avid television audience in France.

The 55km of cobbles, containing more than six million stones preserved as part of local culture in the former mining region.

- Six million cobblestones - The winner of the race is awarded a cobblestone for their efforts, while local officials plead each year with the fans and curious onlookers not to take away any as souvenirs.

The race was last run in 2019 when it was won by Belgian Philippe Gilbert. The Quick-Step rider escaped with Nils Pollitt and outpaced the German in the Roubaix outdoor velodrome, which can make for thrilling cat-and-mouse finishes on its steep banks.

Race folklore has it that the road -- and especially the cobbles -- decides the winner, Van Der Poel agrees.

"You can be as adept as you like, if someone in front of you falls, you down with them. You have to ride your luck to win here," he said.

Gilbert, the hugely popular defending champion, now rides for Lotto, while another crowd pleaser, 2018 champion Peter Sagan from Slovakia is capable of making a tilt in his last race for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Jumbo's Belgian star Wout van Aert, the Dane Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck and Dutch Ineos powerhouse Dylan van Baarle all possess the pedigree and physical traits needed for a win on this race that may just come down to a 'last man standing'.

Related Topics

World Sports Cycling France German Vehicles Road Traffic Young Man Van Slovakia April May October Border Sunday 2018 2019 Olympics TV All From Wheat Race Lucky Cement Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

2 hours ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

3 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

3 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

3 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.