Strong Winds Force Cancellation Of Australia MotoGP Qualifying

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Strong winds force cancellation of Australia MotoGP qualifying

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was called off Saturday as strong winds caused havoc at the coastal circuit, with officials deciding it was too dangerous to continue.

Phillip Island, known for its fast corners and long straights, is a favourite among riders, but it is also renowned for notoriously unpredictable weather.

After wet and then dry sessions on Friday, the riders had to contend Saturday with not only more rain but blustery and cold conditions.

The winds whipping the circuit were such that 10 in the 22-strong field didn't even set a lap-time in Saturday's third practice session.

Fourth practice was then red-flagged when pit board numbers blew onto the track, just minutes after Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira lost control and came off his bike on the approach to turn one.

He was stretchered off and the rest of the session and subsequent qualifying was called off.

"Conditions will be assessed tomorrow (Sunday) morning with a view to running Q1 and Q2," MotoGP officials said.

If qualifying cannot be held on Sunday, the grid order will be based on the current combined practice results.

That would put Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who won in Australia last year and has topped all three sessions so far, on pole ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

World champion Marc Marquez is currently sixth.

