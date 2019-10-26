UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Winds Force Cancellation Of Australia MotoGP Qualifying

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:33 PM

Strong winds force cancellation of Australia MotoGP qualifying

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was cancelled Saturday as strong winds caused havoc at the coastal circuit, with officials deciding it was too dangerous after Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira was "blown off" the track

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was cancelled Saturday as strong winds caused havoc at the coastal circuit, with officials deciding it was too dangerous after Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira was "blown off" the track.

Phillip Island, known for its fast corners and long straights, is a favourite among riders, but it is also renowned for notoriously unpredictable weather.

After wet and then dry sessions on Friday, the riders had to contend Saturday with not only more rain but blustery and cold conditions, making it hard to push the pace.

The winds whipping the circuit were such that 10 in the 22-strong field didn't even set a lap-time in Saturday's third practice session.

Fourth practice was then red-flagged when pit board numbers blew onto the track, just minutes after Oliveira lost control and came off his bike in a big crash on the approach to turn one.

MotoGP officials said he was "blown off the track", with the Portuguese rider stretchered away. A decision on whether he can continue will be made Sunday morning.

The rest of the session and subsequent qualifying was called off and later rescheduled for Sunday.

The new timetable will see Q1 and Q2, weather permitting, held in the morning with the race itself pushed back an hour.

If qualifying cannot be held, the grid order will be based on the current combined practice results.

That would put Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who won in Australia last year and topped all three completed sessions, on pole ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

World champion Marc Marquez is currently sixth, a place ahead of veteran Italian Valentino Rossi, who will be riding in his 400th Grand Prix on Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Honda Sunday National University All Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

34 seconds ago

PM to lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak Uni ..

37 seconds ago

Charred body of a girl found in Multan

39 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif suffers slightly "heart attack"

13 minutes ago

Monthly Revenues From Contraband of Syrian Oil by ..

41 seconds ago

Guterres Does Not Need UNSC Approval for Follow-Up ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.