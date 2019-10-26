UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Winds Force Cancellation Of Australia MotoGP Qualifying

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

Strong winds force cancellation of Australia MotoGP qualifying

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was cancelled Saturday as fierce winds caused havoc at the beachside circuit, with riders deciding it was too dangerous after Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira was "blown off" the track

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was cancelled Saturday as fierce winds caused havoc at the beachside circuit, with riders deciding it was too dangerous after Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira was "blown off" the track.

Phillip Island, known for its fast corners and long straights, is a favourite among the sport's stars, but is also renowned for notoriously unpredictable weather.

After wet and then dry sessions on Friday, the riders had to contend Saturday with not only more rain but blustery and cold conditions, making it hard to push the pace.

The winds whipping the circuit were such that 10 of the 22-strong field didn't even set a lap-time in Saturday's third practice session.

Fourth practice was then red-flagged when pit board numbers blew onto the track, just minutes after Oliveira lost control and came off his bike in a big crash on the approach to turn one.

MotoGP officials said he was "blown off the track", with the Portuguese rider stretchered away.

"From the morning to the afternoon the wind completely changed direction and was going sideways on the straight," Oliveira told the crash.net website.

"I rolled off to let Johann (Zarco) pass and when I braked, I braked completely sideways and the wind just pushed me out of the track.

" A medical check showed no fractures but he said his hands were painful and a decision on whether he can race would be made on Sunday.

A safety commission meeting was convened and the 21 remaining riders voted to abandon the rest of the session and subsequent qualifying, which was rescheduled for Sunday.

"It was very dangerous. I mean they are very high-speed corners here and the wind affected it a lot," said world champion Marc Marquez, who admitted he was pushed to his limits.

"When you ride at 330 kph on the straight it (the bike) was shaking a lot. Tomorrow is another day and for the safely of the riders were decided to go back (to the paddock)." The new timetable will see Q1 and Q2 held in the morning -- weather permitting -- with the race itself pushed back an hour.

If qualifying cannot be held, the grid order will be based on the current combined practice results.

That would put Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who won in Australia last year and topped all three completed sessions, on pole ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Marquez is currently sixth, a place ahead of veteran Italian Valentino Rossi, who will be riding in his 400th Grand Prix on Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather World Australia Honda Sunday National University All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs wins EFQM Innovation Platinum Award

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh cricket board to sue captain Shakib

5 minutes ago

PAF, Kenya Aif Force agree to enhance bilateral co ..

1 minute ago

Senior Pakistani Diplomat Praises Russia's 'Much R ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Against Abrupt US Pullout From Afghanista ..

1 minute ago

UN Members States Must Stand Together Against Saud ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.