Strootman Back In Italy With Genoa Loan

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

Strootman back in Italy with Genoa loan

Dutch international Kevin Strootman returned to Serie A on Thursday after joining struggling Genoa on loan from French club Marseille until the end of the season

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Dutch international Kevin Strootman returned to Serie A on Thursday after joining struggling Genoa on loan from French club Marseille until the end of the season.

"(Strootman) has already taken part in his first training session with his new teammates," Genoa said in a statement.

The 30-year-old midfielder left Roma for Marseille in 2018 after five years in the Italian capital.

Strootman only started one game this season at the Ligue 1 side.

Genoa are just above the Serie A relegation zone with 14 points from 17 games and travel to in-form Atalanta on Sunday.

More Stories From Sports

