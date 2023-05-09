UrduPoint.com

Struggling Archer Out Of IPL In England Ashes Scare

Published May 09, 2023

Struggling Archer out of IPL in England Ashes scare

New Delhi, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday in a fresh injury blow ahead of the Ashes.

His franchise the Mumbai Indians said the 28-year-old will be replaced by England team-mate Chris Jordan.

Archer only returned to international cricket in January after being sidelined for more than a year with elbow and back injuries.

But his right elbow has continued to trouble him and the latest setback makes him a doubt for the Ashes this summer and the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Archer, who was bought by Mumbai for $1.06 million in last year's auction despite not being available for the whole season, played five of Mumbai's 10 matches so far this season.

He looked off-colour when he did play, taking just two wickets, and reportedly travelled to Belgium to visit a specialist during a short IPL break.

The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) said that Archer would return home "with immediate effect".

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery," it said in a statement.

"However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging." It further added that Archer "will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively".

The 34-year-old Jordan, who has played 87 T20 matches for England and taken 96 wickets, joins Mumbai for $243,887, according to the team's statement.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who are eighth in the 10-team table, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday as teams jostle to end the league stage in the top four and qualify for a play-off berth.

