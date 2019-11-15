UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggling Blazers Pick Up Carmelo Anthony: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Struggling Blazers pick up Carmelo Anthony: report

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Carmelo Anthony, who hasn't played in over a year since being dumped by the Houston Rockets, has signed a contract with the last place Portland Trail Blazers, US media reported Thursday.

The 35-year-old Anthony last played on November 8, 2018 when he shot just one of 11 from the floor and scored two points in the Rockets' 98-80 loss to Oklahoma City.

Anthony started just two games and played parts of eight other contests with Houston before being cut and eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls in January 2019.

Anthony never played a game for the Bulls, who waived him through the league a month later.

The struggling Trail Blazers have lost two straight and are in last place in the Pacific Division with a 4-8 record.

This would be the Anthony's fifth team since 2016 as he tries to rekindle some of the form that earned him the league scoring title in 2012-13 and won him three Olympic gold medals with the United States men's team.

Anthony has 25,551 career points, a figure that trails only LeBron James' 32,806 among active players.

His career average of 24.0 points per game also sits 19th in NBA history. Only James (27.1), Kevin Durant (27.0) and James Harden (24.6) have better career scoring averages among active players.

The Blazers have a field-goal percentage of .441 this season which is 23rd best in the league.

Portland's next game is Saturday at San Antonio, the start of a six-game road trip.

Related Topics

Road Portland San Antonio Oklahoma City Houston Chicago Carmelo United States January November 2016 2018 2019 Gold Olympics Media From Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2019 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

9 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

9 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.