UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggling Cologne Replace Gisdol With Funkel As Coach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Struggling Cologne replace Gisdol with Funkel as coach

Bundesliga strugglers Cologne on Monday appointed veteran Friedhelm Funkel as caretaker coach in a bid to avoid relegation this season after the sacking of Markus Gisdol

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Bundesliga strugglers Cologne on Monday appointed veteran Friedhelm Funkel as caretaker coach in a bid to avoid relegation this season after the sacking of Markus Gisdol.

Gisdol was dismissed following Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Mainz and Funkel, 67, has been tasked with keeping Cologne up in his second spell at the club having been head coach for an 18-month spell until October 2003.

"Friedhelm doesn't just have a lot of experience, but is also someone you can really trust in a situation like this," said Cologne's managing director Horst Heldt.

"He will coach our team until the end of the season, with the goal of staying up.

" Cologne, who are in their second season back in the top flight since promotion in 2019, sit second-from-bottom in the table, three points behind Arminia Bielefeld who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

"With a change of coach, we want to give the team a new boost," added Heldt.

Funkel has come out of retirement having said he was quitting after being sacked in January 2020 by Cologne's rivals Fortuna Duesseldorf, who were ultimately relegated last season.

Gisdol took over at the RheinEnergieStadion in November 2019, helping Cologne avoid relegation in 2019/20, but paid the price after six defeats and only one win in their last nine games.

Related Topics

Mainz Bielefeld Cologne Price January October November Sunday 2019 2020 Top Coach

Recent Stories

Pre-Ramadan price hike grips country: Mian Zahid H ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Extends Ramadan 1442H Greeti ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 1,719 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs broadcastsJimruqprogram in Ramadan t ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Returns For 11Th Edition With A ..

29 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.