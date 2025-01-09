Open Menu

Struggling Everton Sack Manager Dyche

Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, just hours before their FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Struggling Everton sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, just hours before their FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough.

The club are just one point above the relegation zone after posting just three wins in their first 19 Premier League matches this season.

Everton said in a statement Dyche "has been relieved of his duties as senior men's first-team manager with immediate effect" and the process to appoint a new boss was under way.

Speculation about Dyche's future had intensified with reports suggesting Everton's new owners, the US-based Friedkin Group, had been talking to potential successors after completing a takeover of the Liverpool club.

Everton have been ever-present in the English top flight since 1954 but have flirted with relegation in recent seasons.

Dyche, 53, is the sixth manager to lose his job in the Premier League this season after Julen Lopetegui, since replaced by Graham Potter, was sacked by West Ham on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Job Peterborough Liverpool Top Premier League

Recent Stories

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

10 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

46 seconds ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

25 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

47 seconds ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

48 seconds ago
 PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

50 seconds ago
UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

52 seconds ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

40 minutes ago
 Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital ..

Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

40 minutes ago
 Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation ..

Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports