Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, just hours before their FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Struggling Everton sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, just hours before their FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough.

The club are just one point above the relegation zone after posting just three wins in their first 19 Premier League matches this season.

Everton said in a statement Dyche "has been relieved of his duties as senior men's first-team manager with immediate effect" and the process to appoint a new boss was under way.

Speculation about Dyche's future had intensified with reports suggesting Everton's new owners, the US-based Friedkin Group, had been talking to potential successors after completing a takeover of the Liverpool club.

Everton have been ever-present in the English top flight since 1954 but have flirted with relegation in recent seasons.

Dyche, 53, is the sixth manager to lose his job in the Premier League this season after Julen Lopetegui, since replaced by Graham Potter, was sacked by West Ham on Wednesday.