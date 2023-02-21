UrduPoint.com

Struggling Leeds Name Javi Gracia As New Manager

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Struggling Leeds name Javi Gracia as new manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Leeds on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as the new manager of the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

The Spaniard, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a "flexible" contract to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked earlier this month.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men's first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit," the club said in a statement.

"The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road.

" Leeds had been linked with other well regarded coaches Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Alfred Schreuder.

Leeds sacked Marsch earlier this month following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, placing under-21s manager Michael Skubala in interim charge.

They last won a match in the Premier League on November 5 and are 19th in the table, just one point above bottom club Southampton, whom they host on Saturday.

Gracia took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019 but was sacked early the following season after a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

He has subsequently managed Valencia and Al Saad in Qatar.

