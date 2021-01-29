UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggling Newcastle Boss Bruce Says He's Not 'bullet-proof'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Struggling Newcastle boss Bruce says he's not 'bullet-proof'

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is not "bullet-proof" as he battles to pull Newcastle out of their Premier League nosedive

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is not "bullet-proof" as he battles to pull Newcastle out of their Premier League nosedive.

The Magpies, who have lost their past five league matches and are without a win in nine games, have slipped to 16th place in the table, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

It is understood that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who has failed in several attempts to sell the club, remains supportive of Bruce.

But the 60-year-old former Manchester United defender accepts there's a limit even to Ashley's patience.

Asked if felt "bullet-proof" in his job ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton, Bruce replied: "I wouldn't expect to be bullet-proof, no." He added: "I don't need any assurances. Look, we're in the Premier League, we understand that we're judged on results and our results haven't been good enough at the minute.

" Newcastle suffered a coronavirus outbreak at the end of November, which forced the closure of their training ground for a short period.

The virus deprived them of the services of captain Jamaal Lascelles and key man Allan Saint-Maximin for extended periods.

Bruce said the club had been hit hard by Covid-19.

"I'm not using that as an excuse, but we're getting our big players back fit again and when we're all OK, I've seen what the players are capable of," he said.

"We certainly have been affected by Covid. Injuries you accept, but Covid and the difficulties of dealing with it has been really, really difficult and we have been badly affected by it, and probably still are.

"We've still got one or two players, Allan, for example -- we still can't ask him to play 90 minutes tomorrow because he's been idle for eight weeks."

Related Topics

Job Newcastle Man Manchester United November All Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Administrator for ensuring cleanliness at Shahra-e ..

3 minutes ago

'Freedom of expression' basic constitutional, demo ..

3 minutes ago

India forecasts 11% growth for 2021-22

3 minutes ago

Caterpillar sees 'better' 2021 as 4Q earnings drop ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Prepare ..

6 minutes ago

Biden on Tuesday to Sign Executive Order on Immigr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.