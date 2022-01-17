Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Roberto D'Aversa has been sacked as Sampdoria coach following a run of just one victory in their last eight matches, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

According to Italian media Sampdoria will turn to 54-year-old Marco Giampolo, who coached them from 2016-2019.

The club thanked D'Aversa -- who replaced Claudio Ranieri last summer when the latter left for Premier League side Watford -- for the "serious and professional manner in which they conducted their work."D'Aversa leaves after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Torino -- their third successive loss -- left Sampdoria just four points above the relegation zone.

They have a potentially crucial relegation six-pointer with 16th-placed Spezia this weekend but before that on Tuesday they play Juventus in the Italian Cup.