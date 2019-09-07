Struggling Watford Sack Garcia
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:51 PM
Watford have sacked manager Javi Gracia just four games into the season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, with the Hornets sitting bottom of the table after a miserable start
"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia," Watford said in a statement, adding that the appointment of a new coaching team was "imminent".
The Spaniard had been a popular figure at Vicarage Road -- guiding the club to 11th in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final for 35 years last season.
However, his team were blown away 6-0 by Manchester City at the Wembley final, and the 32-year-old has paid the price for picking up just one point from the first four league games of the new campaign.