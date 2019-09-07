Struggling Watford sack Garcia

Watford have sacked manager Javi Gracia just four games into the season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, with the Hornets sitting bottom of the table after a miserable start

"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia," Watford said in a statement, adding that the appointment of a new coaching team was "imminent".

The Spaniard had been a popular figure at Vicarage Road -- guiding the club to 11th in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final for 35 years last season.

However, his team were blown away 6-0 by Manchester City at the Wembley final, and the 32-year-old has paid the price for picking up just one point from the first four league games of the new campaign.