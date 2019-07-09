Strycova to play Serena for Wimbledon final place

Unseeded Barbora Strycova will play seven-time champion Serena Williams for a place in the Wimbledon final after an impressive 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 victory over Britain's 19th seed Johanna Konta on Tuesday

The 33-year-old Czech had been mulling over retiring but may have a rethink after she came back from 4-1 down in the first set to dominate the match.

Strycova, the only unseeded player in the last four, has achieved her best Grand Slam performance with her previous best reaching the last eight, also at Wimbledon in 2014.

Konta's hopes of a second successive Grand Slam semi-final appearance were largely dashed due to a massive 34 unforced errors.