UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strycova To Play Serena For Wimbledon Final Place

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:03 PM

Strycova to play Serena for Wimbledon final place

Unseeded Barbora Strycova will play seven-time champion Serena Williams for a place in the Wimbledon final after an impressive 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 victory over Britain's 19th seed Johanna Konta on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Unseeded Barbora Strycova will play seven-time champion Serena Williams for a place in the Wimbledon final after an impressive 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 victory over Britain's 19th seed Johanna Konta on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Czech had been mulling over retiring but may have a rethink after she came back from 4-1 down in the first set to dominate the match.

Strycova, the only unseeded player in the last four, has achieved her best Grand Slam performance with her previous best reaching the last eight, also at Wimbledon in 2014.

Konta's hopes of a second successive Grand Slam semi-final appearance were largely dashed due to a massive 34 unforced errors.

Related Topics

May From Best Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UK to Launch Modern Slavery Research Center - Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Prime Minister Says Welcomes Putin's Reac ..

2 minutes ago

Children&#039;s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi promote ..

51 minutes ago

Investigation of Case of Ukrainian Sailors, Detain ..

2 minutes ago

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai demands probe into 'video dr ..

2 minutes ago

Reactor at Bolivian Nuclear Research Center to Bec ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.