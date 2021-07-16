UrduPoint.com
Stuard Leads Rain-hit Barbasol Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Stuard leads rain-hit Barbasol Championship

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Brian Stuard fired an eight-under par 64 to seize a one-shot clubhouse lead in Thursday's opening round at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

A total of 30 players were unable to finish as play was eventually called after being suspended twice due to rain and lightning on the Keene Trace Golf Club course.

The first round will resume Friday at 8:10 am, with the second round beginning as scheduled at 7:45 am.

Stuard got off to a hot start making birdie on his first two holes en route to nine birdies for the round.

His only blemish was a bogey on his ninth hole on the day.

Americans Ryan Armour and Vaughn Taylor are in the clubhouse with seven others tied for second at seven under, one stroke behind. Three more were on the course at seven under when darkness halted play. Seven others were two shots adrift.

Defending champ Jim Herman shot a 67 and is tied for 21st.

The event was canceled last year because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

