Stubborn Watling keeps New Zealand going after Nicholls falls

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :It took the part-time spin of England captain Joe Root to snap the dogged partnership of Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling as New Zealand battled to stay in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Nicholls, who needed a medical clearance to resume batting on day three, featured in a 70-run stand with Watling, most of it against the England quicks on a wicket showing occasional inconsistencies with the bounce.

After resuming the day at 144 for four, they lifted the score to 197 before the introduction of spin proved too much for Nicholls and by lunch New Zealand were 224 for five in reply to England's first innings 353.

Watling, with a hard-earned reputation for prolonging an innings, was not out on 45 with Colin de Grandhomme on 14.

Nicholls, who suffered a blow to the head from a Jofra Archer bouncer just before stumps on Friday and needed medical approval to continue playing, showed no outward sign of discomfort when again tested by short-pitched deliveries.

England wasted a review for a leg before shout when Nicholls was on 30 and replays showed the Archer delivery had clearly hit the bat before thumping into the pads.

An annoyed Archer fired the next ball short and hard that bounced harmlessly over the batter's head.

But with the introduction of spin, the New Zealand left-hander was in trouble.

Nicholls successfully challenged a Jack Leach appeal for leg before wicket when the ball tracker showed the impact was outside the off-stump and the dismissal was overturned.

But in the following over from Root he was again struck on the pads and that time he walked without questioning the umpires decision with his innings over at 41.

Sam Curran remained the most successful New Zealand bowler with two for 32 while Root, Leach and Ben Stokes have a wicket each.