Student-athletes Hail University Sports Olympiad As Vital Step For Youth Development

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Participants at the University Sports Olympiad have hailed the event as a vital step in nurturing young talent and providing a platform to them to shine at the national and international stages.

Organized by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC), the four-day extravaganza kicked off on Wednesday at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. However, the event was officially inaugurated on Thursday by Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad.

Over 3,000 men and women athletes from both public and private sector universities are featuring in different disciplines including badminton, table tennis, hockey, volleyball, athletics, judo, swimming, handball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Student-athletes unanimously appreciated organizers for providing them with such a well-organized and inclusive event.

“The facilities are excellent and the arrangements are commendable,” said Sonia Ali, a table tennis player the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

“This Olympiad is a dream come true. It’s not just about competing; it’s about proving to ourselves that we can achieve great things. Events like this help us believe in our potential and prepare us for greater challenges ahead,” another player from the same university remarked.

Many athletes see the Olympiad as a golden opportunity to gain recognition for their skills. Usman Ali, a sprinter from Punjab University, expressed his gratitude: “We rarely get platforms like this to showcase our abilities.

This initiative is a fantastic step toward reviving sports in Pakistan. It gives us hope that our hard work will eventually lead us to represent the country at the highest levels.”

Similarly, Hammad, a volleyball player from Sargodha highlighted the role of the Olympiad in uniting athletes from diverse backgrounds. “The diversity here is amazing. Meeting athletes from other universities is inspiring. The competitive environment motivates us to perform our best. This event is a stepping stone for aspiring national players,” he remarked.

The Olympiad has not only energized students but also drawn attention to the untapped reservoir of talent in the country. Maria Iqbal, a handball player noted, “We have so much talent in Pakistan that goes unnoticed. This initiative shines a spotlight on young athletes and gives us a chance to be seen. It’s an encouraging step for women in sports too.”

Adeel Ahmed, a hockey player from the University of Faisalabad, shared his optimism: “I’ve always dreamed of wearing the green jersey and playing for Pakistan. This Olympiad gives me hope that my efforts won’t go unnoticed and that I might get a chance to fulfill that dream.”

As the University Sports Olympiad progresses, it is evident that the event is not merely a competition but a platform for building dreams, fostering unity and nurturing a generation of confident, talented athletes ready to represent Pakistan on larger stages.

More Stories From Sports