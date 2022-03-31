Students booked for celebrating Pakistan 's victory against India get bail

(@Abdulla99267510)

The students who belong to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were arrested by the Agra police for celebrating victory of Pakistan against India during ICC T20 World Cup match.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) An Indian court on Thursday allowed bail to three students who were arrested for celebrating Pakistan's historic 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last year.

The lawyer who was representing the three Muslim Kashmiri expressed delight over bail granted to his clients.

The tree students include Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai who study in an engineering college in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The students were arrested over charges of chanting slogans against India and allegedly posted objectionable content on social media.

All three beong to the Occupied valley where chanting slogan against India was a normal thing.

The police arrested them after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that anyone who was found celebrating Pakistan's victory would be arrested and would be charged with sedition.

The reports suggest that there were hundreds of Pakistani supporters who were celebrating Pakistan's victory against India because the police received numerous complaints.