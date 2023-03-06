UrduPoint.com

Students Cricket Academy Opens At Multan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2023 | 07:49 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):A students cricket academy was opened at a government school in Multan with the joint efforts of Schools Education Department and financial and technical support from South Punjab Cricket Association and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to identify and polish raw cricket talent at school level.

The Students Cricket Academy will help identify cricket talent from within educational institutions and bring life back to the empty sports grounds in the city, says the secretary school education South Punjab Qaisar Saleem while addressing the opening ceremony at the government model high school, Bosan road, Multan.

Qaisar Saleem said that the school education department had started work on the academy, development of the cricket grounds and renovation of sports complex last year after signing MoU with Southern Punjab cricket association under which the association and PCB would extend financial and technical support to complete the project.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar said, the students' cricket academy was just the beginning to upgrade the educational sports infrastructure adding that more facilities would be added.

Additional secretary Sarosh Fatima, deputy secretary Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq, southern Punjab cricket association chairman and CEO Dr. Muhammad Abdul Saboor, Hina Chaudhry and other officials were present.

