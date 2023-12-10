Students enthusiastically participate in DC South Sports Festival 2023-24

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A large number of students belonging to various schools in District South Karachi are enthusiastically participating in the competitions being held in connection with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Sports Festival 2023-24.

The DC South Sports Festival features Arm Wrestling, Taekwondo and Ringball sports.

In the Ringball competitions, the National Ringball academy Team returned victorious, the Warriors Ringball Club DHA Team secured the second position while the YMCA school Team bagged the third position.

On the other hand, students also participated in Taekwondo game.

The officials concerned on the occasion said that the purpose of conducting the Festival is to promote sports among students and discover their talent because sports activities along with their studies are important for the improvement of their mental and physical health as well as to form a better society.

Medals and cash prizes were also presented to the winning team by DC South, AC Arambagh, District Sports Officer and Assistant Commissioner Revenue.