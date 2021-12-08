Students in remote areas enjoy basketball court made of recyclyed tires

A basketball court made of more than 2,000 recycled tires of shared bikes and electric bicycles came into use not long ago in a mountainous school with 116 students in southwest China's Guizhou province

GUIYANG, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A basketball court made of more than 2,000 recycled tires of shared bikes and electric bicycles came into use not long ago in a mountainous school with 116 students in southwest China's Guizhou province.

This site was donated by Meituan, a Chinese technology company which was set up in 2010. A yellow shared bike is printed on the court at an aerial view.

In recent years, shared bikes and electric bicycles spread in China because they make it easier for urban residents. Still, the environmental problems they cause have also attracted public attention.

"There has been a mature industry chain of recycling and reusing the metal parts of used shared bikes and electric ones, but the recycling and reuse of their tires is still a problem has yet to be solved," said Meituan staff member Qin Hao.

"We aim to solve this problem in an environmentally peaceful way, while providing better playing sites for children in remote mountainous areas," added Qin.

According to Qin, since it was launched on June 5, 2020, this program had already donated 19 similar sites across the country, while about 42,000 tires of used shared and electric bikes were recycled.