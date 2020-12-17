PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The state-of-the-art multipurpose Indoor Badminton Hall for the student of Madrassa Darul Uloom Haqqania to be ready for playing purposes next month This was told by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, during his visit to review the under construction work.

Accompanied by Head of the Engineering Wing of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Ahmad Ali, Murad Ali Mohmand inspected the under construction work and directed the contractors to prepare it in the given time.

The team also visited the under construction Pabbi Playground, Basketball and Volleyball Courts along with the modern-day Indoor Badminton Hall with other facilities for indoor games.

Deputy Directors Amir Muhammad Bettani, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Engrs. Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad, Mohmand said their visit was the part of the directives issued by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed to check the quality of work and directed the contractors to expedite work on various ongoing projects that were part of the overall sports infrastructure development at Union Council, Tehsil and District levels.

Murad Ali said work on the state-of-the-art Sports Complex in Pabbi, Basketball and Volleyball Courts was near to completion and soon the youth of the area would be facilitated with international standard and much upgraded sports infrastructure developing at rural areas.

He said the facilities including construction of the Sports Complex, with an multi-purpose indoor Badminton Hall, Cricketing Ground, all time walking track, an indoor Martial Arts Hall with solar light facilities.

During the team visit, Engr. Ahmad Ali briefed about various ongoing projects. Engr. Ahmad Ali said, developing such facilities was to ensure good health to our youth that would help them in physical development, coordination, strength, endurance, tolerance and numerous other benefits.

As per the directives of Secretary Sports Additional Secretary Sports and DG Sports Project team Engineers Ahmed Ali, Tanveer Khan, Paras Ahmad and Umar are working day and night, Murad Ali said.

Project Director 1000 Murad Ali Mohmand said no compromise would be made on quality of work.

He also visited Akora Khattak Playgrounds accompanied by RSO Jamshed Baloch and other personalities.

The project team also inspected the ongoing construction of a badminton hall at Haqqani Darul Uloom, which would be handed over to the Sports Department next month.

The team visited Khairabad Sports Ground where Badminton Hall was under construction.

Murad said that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak were personally supervising the ongoing mega project in the province, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that so far 204 projects have been approved out of which 105 projects would be completed by June 2021.

The team also visited Mardan and Swat districts where various projects were in the final stages of completion.

During the team's visit to Swat, they inspected the Badminton Hall in the Public Sector Area in Mingora Basketball and the Volleyball Court in Kabul which were found as per drawings and plans.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Wing Ahmad Ali briefed the contractors on the quality of construction work. He directed that the quality of work should be excellent and no concessions would be made in this regard.

Tests of construction materials were also conducted on the occasion. Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that all projects should be monitored. "We are striving hard to ensure that all projects are standardized and completed on time so that the best facilities were provided to the players at their doorstep.