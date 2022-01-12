UrduPoint.com

Students Olympic Games 2022 From Jan 15 At Karachi

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Students Olympic Games 2022 from Jan 15 at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The 5th Students Olympic Games 2022, would kick off from January 15, under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association (PSOA) in collaboration with Whales College, at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad Karachi.

According to President PSOA, Maqbool Arain, the opening ceremony of the event would be held on January 15. "Boys and girls from various schools and colleges from all over the country will take part in nine competitions including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug War.

The three categories competitions would be played in U-14, U-17 and U-21 and the concluding ceremony will be held on January 22, in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates, Cash prize and Best players of the tournament trophy will be awarded to the position holders and winning teams.

Arian said the position holder players would be selected for participation in the International Students Olympic Games 2022 to be held in Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia.

"PSOA has also announced the Organizing Committee for the smooth functioning of the Student Olympic Games which will be headed by me while other office bearers include Senior Vice Chairman, Wahaj Hussain, Vice Chairman, Jaffar Ali Shah,Organizing Secretary, Ivan Fedrick and others members including Batool Kazim,Ume Laila, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Adnan Tareen, Kiran Vohra, Shariq Siddqui and Adnan Vohra," he said.

