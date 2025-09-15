Students Olympic Games Begins Tuesday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 9th Al- Zarooni Students Olympic Games under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association will commence from September 16 at Karachi.
The Games will be formally inaugurated on September 19, by Sheikh Ali Zarooni, Head of Buraq Sports (UAE) at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi.
According to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain the Games will be held at three different venues in Karachi, including PSB Coaching Center, Karachi, KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi and Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.
He said that 24 sports competitions will be held in the Games including archery, athletics, futsal, gymnastics, flying desks, paddle, pickleball, rope skipping, skating, throwball, tug-of-war, taekwondo, fitness, cricket, cycling, basketball, badminton, catchball, dodgeball, netball, handball, table tennis, volleyball and hockey.
The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on September 28. Trophies, medals and certificates will be distributed among the players of the winning teams.
Recent Stories
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Students Olympic Games begins Tuesday5 minutes ago
-
Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship on Sep 275 minutes ago
-
U14 basketball squad shortlisted for Samaranch Cup in China2 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai5 hours ago
-
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup encounter16 hours ago
-
India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul16 hours ago
-
IRC race series kicks off18 hours ago
-
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win21 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India21 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today21 hours ago
-
Pak squash stars bag Independence Day Open Squash C'ship titles21 hours ago
-
PFF President meets LaLiga officials23 hours ago