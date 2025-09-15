Open Menu

Students Olympic Games Begins Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 9th Al- Zarooni Students Olympic Games under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association will commence from September 16 at Karachi.

The Games will be formally inaugurated on September 19, by Sheikh Ali Zarooni, Head of Buraq Sports (UAE) at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi.

According to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain the Games will be held at three different venues in Karachi, including PSB Coaching Center, Karachi, KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi and Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

He said that 24 sports competitions will be held in the Games including archery, athletics, futsal, gymnastics, flying desks, paddle, pickleball, rope skipping, skating, throwball, tug-of-war, taekwondo, fitness, cricket, cycling, basketball, badminton, catchball, dodgeball, netball, handball, table tennis, volleyball and hockey.

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on September 28. Trophies, medals and certificates will be distributed among the players of the winning teams.

