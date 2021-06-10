Styria and Austrian MotoGPs to host Capacity crowds: organisers

Capacity crowds will be allowed at the Styria and Austrian MotoGPs, which will both be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, organisers said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Capacity crowds will be allowed at the Styria and Austrian MotoGPs, which will both be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, organisers said on Friday.

In a statement, MotoGP promoter Dorna sports said the two races "will welcome fans back to the grandstands" as long as they are "either vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid-19".

The news comes as Austria prepares to lift coronavirus restrictions for sporting events this summer, allowing "full capacity" at the Red Bull Ring.

Dorna added that the paddock "will continue to operate as a separate Covid-19 safe bubble at both events".