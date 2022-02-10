SU announces trials for selection football, basketball teams

Trials for selection of football and basketball teams of the University of Sindh for participation in Inter-University Championship 2022 will be held on February 15 and 16 at Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion and Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium respectively

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Trials for selection of football and basketball teams of the University of Sindh for participation in Inter-University Championship 2022 will be held on February 15 and 16 at Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion and Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium respectively.

The Director sports (Boys) Sindh University Ajved Ahmed Bhatti informed that trials for football would be held on February 15 at 10 am at Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion while the trials for basketball would be held on February 16 at 10 am at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium.

He advised the interested candidates to appear before the selection committee during the trials with full Kit. The candidates should bring a Matriculation Certificate or National Identity Card with them in order to ascertain their ages, he added.