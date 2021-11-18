SU outplays IBA University in All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament

The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Thursday registered massive victory of 8-1 against IBA University Sukkur in first match of the first qualifying round of All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament H-Zone

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Thursday registered massive victory of 8-1 against IBA University Sukkur in first match of the first qualifying round of All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament H-Zone.

The match was played at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and the players of University of Sindh remained dominated over the rival team throughout the match.

Sardar Ali scored 3 goals with Muhammad Talha who scored 2 while Faizan Ali and Haider Ali shared one goal each for University of Sindh. The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari was the chief guest of the match.