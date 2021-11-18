UrduPoint.com

SU Outplays IBA University In All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

SU outplays IBA University in All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament

The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Thursday registered massive victory of 8-1 against IBA University Sukkur in first match of the first qualifying round of All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament H-Zone

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Thursday registered massive victory of 8-1 against IBA University Sukkur in first match of the first qualifying round of All Pakistan Inter University Hockey Tournament H-Zone.

The match was played at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and the players of University of Sindh remained dominated over the rival team throughout the match.

Sardar Ali scored 3 goals with Muhammad Talha who scored 2 while Faizan Ali and Haider Ali shared one goal each for University of Sindh. The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari was the chief guest of the match.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Agriculture Sukkur Jamshoro Tando Jam All Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

DC seeks suggestions from business community on Le ..

DC seeks suggestions from business community on Leh expressway project

16 seconds ago
 Putin Says Diplomacy Must Resist EU, US Attempts t ..

Putin Says Diplomacy Must Resist EU, US Attempts to Dictate Climate Agenda

19 seconds ago
 Italy's Taxi Drivers Call General Strike on Wednes ..

Italy's Taxi Drivers Call General Strike on Wednesday November 24 - Reports

21 seconds ago
 Voting right to enrich expatriates' value, make go ..

Voting right to enrich expatriates' value, make govt accountable: Prime Minister ..

23 seconds ago
 Govt taking pragmatic steps to tackle inflation, s ..

Govt taking pragmatic steps to tackle inflation, stabilize foreign exchange:Shau ..

3 minutes ago
 Political row snags German bid to tame Covid surge ..

Political row snags German bid to tame Covid surge

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.