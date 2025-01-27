SU To Hold Sports Quota Trials For Admissions On January 29
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 07:34 PM
The University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday announced the schedule for sports trials under the admissions for the academic year 2025
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday announced the schedule for sports trials under the admissions for the academic year 2025. The trials for various sports under the sports quota will be held on January 29, 2025.
Director of Sports (Boys), Ajwaid Ahmed Bhatti said that students aspiring for admission under the sports quota can participate in the trials scheduled for January 29, 2025, said an official announcement.
Cricket trials will take place at 10:30 AM at the Sindh University PCB Ground.
While trials for athletics, table tennis, boxing, taekwondo, football, hockey, badminton, chess, volleyball, basketball and netball/throw ball will be conducted simultaneously at the Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion.
Students have been instructed to bring their original CNIC and wear appropriate sports uniforms on the day of the trials. The announcement also mentioned that participants must be above 22 years of age and in good mental and physical health to be eligible.
