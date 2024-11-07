Suaalii Handed Australia Debut Against England
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Rugby League convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will make his Australia debut without having played a game of senior club rugby union after being named in the Wallabies team to play England at Twickenham on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rugby League convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will make his Australia debut without having played a game of senior club rugby union after being named in the Wallabies team to play England at Twickenham on Saturday.
The 21-year-old has been selected at outside centre for the opening match of Australia's tour of Britain and Ireland.
A standout rugby union player, Suaalii elected to begin his professional career in rugby league with Sydney Roosters.
Recent Stories
Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers
CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video
Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric sur ..
LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on Nov 14
Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of accused
Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting his brother’s killers
Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan
Acting President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar
France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win
LESCO detects 597 power pilferers in 24 hours
Buoyant Inter gunning for leaders Napoli and Serie A summit
Mbappe left out of France squad for November internationals
More Stories From Sports
-
Buoyant Inter gunning for leaders Napoli and Serie A summit2 minutes ago
-
Mbappe left out of France squad for November internationals2 minutes ago
-
Man City's Ortega receives first Germany call-up2 minutes ago
-
Inter university table tennis tournament kicks off at SABS University2 minutes ago
-
Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicles21 minutes ago
-
Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites, Zone-I Blues win in Touchme Trophy U-15 Cricket Tournament1 hour ago
-
National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday1 hour ago
-
Pakistan team prepares for 2nd ODI against Australia1 hour ago
-
Asif qualifies for knockout round of Master World Snooker2 hours ago
-
Dupont back to skipper France against Japan3 hours ago
-
Arteta vows Arsenal will recover from troubled spell20 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results20 hours ago