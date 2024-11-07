Open Menu

Suaalii Handed Australia Debut Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Rugby League convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will make his Australia debut without having played a game of senior club rugby union after being named in the Wallabies team to play England at Twickenham on Saturday

The 21-year-old has been selected at outside centre for the opening match of Australia's tour of Britain and Ireland.

A standout rugby union player, Suaalii elected to begin his professional career in rugby league with Sydney Roosters.

