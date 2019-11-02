UrduPoint.com
Suarez Injures Calf Ahead Of Prague Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:24 PM

Suarez injures calf ahead of Prague test

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez injured his right calf against Levante on Saturday and could miss Tuesday's game at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Barcelona striker Luis Suarez injured his right calf against Levante on Saturday and could miss Tuesday's game at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Suarez had to be replaced by Carles Perez in the first half at the City of Valencia stadium.

"Luis Suarez felt discomfort in his right calf," Barcelona confirmed. "After returning to Barcelona, he will undergo tests to diagnose the extent of the injury."

